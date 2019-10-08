November 11, 1939 - October 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sanford F. "Sandy" Weber, Jr., age 79, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home. He was born in Janesville on November 11, 1939, the son of Sanford F. and Helen (Gregory) Weber, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a collector of many things, loved vacationing in Las Vegas, and listening to Johnny Cash.

Sanford is survived by his four children: Wendy (Randy) Aide, Jeff (Diana) Weber, Michelle (Chad) Weber, and Jack (Elizabeth) Weber; four step children: Tony Tracy, Tina (Pete) Tracy Smith, Ike Tracy, Tyrone (Jeanne) Tracy; 22 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; fur babies, Bailey and Mittens; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Patricia Weber; and best friend, Ron McCoy.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com