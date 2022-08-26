Sandra "Sandy" Whitney

April 28, 1957 - August 20, 2022

Town of Richmond, WI - Sandra Whitney, age 65 of the Town of Richmond died Saturday August 20, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born April 28, 1957 to Donald and Marguerite (Polaski) Messer in Beloit. Sandy graduated from Turner High School, class of 1975. She married Andrew C. Whitney on August 13, 1988. They recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. Sandy was an accomplished artist, especially excelled in jewelry, photography and oil painting. She was an avid Brewer fan and could recite many of the players stats at any moment. Sandy will be remembered for her eclectic musical taste, her love for old movies, collection of unique antiques and her sharp wit.

