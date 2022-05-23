Sandra "Sandy" Thompson

Franklin, TN - Sandra" Sandy" Denise Thompson (Brazil) Age 66, of Franklin, TN. Born in Elizabethtown, KY on January 30, 1956. Passed away peacefully from complications of Muscular Dystrophy on May 7, 2022. Sandy grew up in Janesville, WI, graduated from Craig HS, attended St Johns Lutheran, worked as a CNA for St. Elizabeth Nursing Home and Cedar Crest and married her husband, Wayne. She moved to Bloomington, IL, worked at McDonalds and Denny's Doughnuts where she delighted in serving customers and went to St Johns Lutheran. Sandy moved to Franklin, TN where she attended Christ Community and enjoyed volunteering with her dear friends at Graceworks Ministries. Sandy had a fondness for animals, adopted several cats and enjoyed many zoos. Sandy enjoyed being a part of the church garden, going to the beach and loving her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents; Evelyn Gertrude Brazil (Berndt) & Joseph Roderick Brazil Jr. Survived by, husband of 37 years, Wayne Thompson, Franklin, TN, sons; Christopher (Jennifer) Brazil Of Palm Coast, FL, Noah Thompson of Franklin, TN, brothers; Joe (Cindi)Brazil III of Janesville, WI and John Brazil of Janesville, WI, Cailyn Voell(Brazil) of Mundelein, IL, grandchildren; Lauren Brazil, Christopher Brazil Jr., Michael Brazil and Elizabeth Brazil. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday June 12, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave. Janesville, WI. Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550, Chicago, Il 60601 WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
