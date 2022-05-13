Sandra "Sandy" Denise Thompson

Franklin, TN - Sandra "Sandy" Thompson Age 66, of Franklin, TN. Born in Elizabethtown, KY on January 30, 1956. She passed away peacefully from complications of Muscular Dystrophy on May 7 2022. Sandy grew up in Janesville, WI, attended St. John Lutheran Church, worked as a CNA for St. Elizabeth Nursing Home and Cedar Crest. Moved to Bloomington, IL, worked at McDonalds and Denny's Doughnuts where she delighted in serving customers and she attended St. John Lutheran Church. Moved to Franklin, TN where Sandy attended Christ Community Church, and enjoyed volunteering with her dear friends at Graceworks Ministries. Sandy had a fondness for animals, she adopted several cats and enjoyed going to the zoo. Sandy loved being in the church garden and going to the beach.
She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Roderick and Evelyn Gertrude Berndt Brazil. Survived by husband of 37 years, Wayne Thompson of Franklin; sons, Christopher(Jennifer) Brazil Of Palm Coast, FL, Noah Thompson of Franklin, TN; brothers, Joe (Cindi) Brazil of Janesville, WI and John Brazil of Janesville, WI, and Cailyn Voell (Brazil) of Mundelein, IL; grandchildren: Christopher Brazil Jr., Michael Brazil, Lauren Brazil and Elizabeth Brazil.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday June 4, 2022 at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550, Chicago, Il 60601 WIILIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www. www.williamsonmemorial. com
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.