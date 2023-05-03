Janesville, WI - Sandra "Sandy" A. Springbrum, age 80, of Janesville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born in Ridgeville, WI on April 26, 1943; the daughter of Verland and Grace (Wildes) Ludeking. Sandy came to Janesville at a young age, graduating from Janesville High School in 1961. She married Ellwood "Woody" Springbrum at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville on May 16, 1964; where they remained active and faithful members. They were blessed with three children: Bradley, Paula and Diana; and also opened their home, serving as foster parents to many young people over the years. Sandy worked as a caregiver for the Centra Colony, and most recently as an Operating Room Technician for Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1988.
Sandy is survived by her children: Bradley Springbrum, Paula (Greg) Crick and Diana Hedgecock; grandchildren: Taylor Springbrum, Jordan (fiancé, Brody Downing) Springbrum, Amanda (Thomas) Crick, Bryanna Crick, Cody (Courtney) Hedgecock, Allison (Alan) Palmatier, Hanna Hedgecock and Abigail Hedgecock; great grandchildren: Elijah, Faye and Liam; siblings: Rodney (Sue) Ludeking, Russell Ludeking and Kurt (Teresa) Ludeking; many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellwood Springbrum in 2015; and brother, Mark Ludeking.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH; with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue on Saturday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Springbrum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.