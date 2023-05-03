Sandra "Sandy" A. Springbrum

April 26, 1943 - April 29, 2023

Janesville, WI - Sandra "Sandy" A. Springbrum, age 80, of Janesville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born in Ridgeville, WI on April 26, 1943; the daughter of Verland and Grace (Wildes) Ludeking. Sandy came to Janesville at a young age, graduating from Janesville High School in 1961. She married Ellwood "Woody" Springbrum at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville on May 16, 1964; where they remained active and faithful members. They were blessed with three children: Bradley, Paula and Diana; and also opened their home, serving as foster parents to many young people over the years. Sandy worked as a caregiver for the Centra Colony, and most recently as an Operating Room Technician for Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1988.

