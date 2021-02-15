Sandra "Sandi" Peters

September 25, 1952 - February 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sandi (Sandra) Lami Peters, 68, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital on February 10, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandi was born September 25, 1952 in Milwaukee WI, the daughter of Peter and Delores (Podwell) Lami. She lived most of her life in Janesville, WI and worked as an Inventory Control Analyst at Outboard Marine Corporation, before retiring to focus on her family in 1988. Sandi was a giver, donating time through various volunteer efforts. She was a nature lover with a passion for water. She most enjoyed spending time with her children, loved ones, and her cat, Einstein, and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her children, Matthew (Ashley) S. Peters of Madison, WI and Alison (Chad) C. Hagerman of Omro, WI; brothers, P.J. Lami of Coloma, WI and John Lami of Fond du Lac, WI; and nephews, Luke Lami and Jacob Lami of Fond du Lac. Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Delores Lami of Janesville; sister-in-law Becky Lami of Fond du Lac; and the father of her children, Steven Peters of Janesville.
There are no plans for a service at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date this year. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com