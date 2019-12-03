February 15, 1939 - November 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sandra S. Eichelt, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton, WI. She was born on February 15, 1939 in Cornell, WI; the daughter of Frank and Helen Miner. After graduating from Cornell High School in 1957, Sandra married the love of her life, August O. Eichelt, Jr. on August 23, 1958 in Cornell. Sandra worked as an accountant for Lyons Mechanical for more than 30 years, retiring in 2015. Sandy's passion was her family. Her grandchildren gave her spirit the lift it so badly needed after the death of her husband. "Nonnie" was as loving a grandmother a child could have. She spoiled and doted on them and she was their favorite. Sandy had an extraordinary personality. There was nobody quite like her. She had a fantastic sense of humor and her laughing spells would crack everyone up. Her quick wit and sarcasm entertained everyone who had the privilege to meet her. Sandy was a very motivated person. She never backed down to any task no matter how large. Two things she really enjoyed were restoring antique furniture and building model ships. Her home was filled with many of her beautiful pieces. She spent a lot of time in her gorgeous back yard next to the green belt. Nonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. This world is better by having known her.

Sandra is survived by her children, Jennifer (Jeremiah Homerding) Eichelt and Jason (Tonya) Eichelt; grandchildren: Taylor Eichelt, August Eichelt, Colton White; sister, Janet (Charlie) Buelow; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, August, in 1991; sister, JoAnne Fitzpatrick; and brother-in-laws, Jack Gehring and Dewey Fitzpatrick.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Committal will follow immediately to the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Association

A special thank you to the staff of Azura Memory Care in Clinton, especially Mary, Kathy, Trevor, Jerrica, and Vicki.