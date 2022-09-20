Sandra Ruehlman

November 25, 1945 - September 12, 2022

Lake Forest, IL - Sandra Jean Ruehlman, age 76, passed away in Lake Forest, IL on September 12, 2022 after a brief illness. Sandy was born on November 25, 1945 to parents Edward and Mabel Knippen, in Harvard, IL. Sandy grew up in Harvard with siblings Mary, Patricia, and Bernice and attended Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, IL. She met and married the love of her life, David Ruehlman, in 1966 and together they moved to Janesville, WI where they went on to raise their two daughters Michelle and Beth. When the girls were still very young, she completed her college degree and received a BA from the school of education at University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Sandy taught 3rd grade at her beloved Brother Dutton Elementary School in Beloit, WI. In 1987, Sandy left teaching to join her husband Dave in the grocery business, and The Grand Food Center legacy began with the founding of their store in Winnetka, IL. For more than 20 years, Sandy and Dave spent their summers in Lake Forest, IL and winters in Estero, FL.