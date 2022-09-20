Sandra Ruehlman

Lake Forest, IL - Sandra Jean Ruehlman, age 76, passed away in Lake Forest, IL on September 12, 2022 after a brief illness. Sandy was born on November 25, 1945 to parents Edward and Mabel Knippen, in Harvard, IL. Sandy grew up in Harvard with siblings Mary, Patricia, and Bernice and attended Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, IL. She met and married the love of her life, David Ruehlman, in 1966 and together they moved to Janesville, WI where they went on to raise their two daughters Michelle and Beth. When the girls were still very young, she completed her college degree and received a BA from the school of education at University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Sandy taught 3rd grade at her beloved Brother Dutton Elementary School in Beloit, WI. In 1987, Sandy left teaching to join her husband Dave in the grocery business, and The Grand Food Center legacy began with the founding of their store in Winnetka, IL. For more than 20 years, Sandy and Dave spent their summers in Lake Forest, IL and winters in Estero, FL.
Anyone spending a few minutes with Sandy understood the joy she received and pride she felt for her family. She loved to entertain; whether it was decorating the house and baking cookies for Christmas, or sharing a Heineken while cheering on the Packers, she lit up the room with her smile and enthusiasm. Sandy lived for travel, especially the trips that took her overseas with good friends and the crazy cross country trips in the Honda Odyssey with the family. Shopping was her guilty pleasure, not only bargain hunting for herself, but spoiling her grandchildren before the start of a every new school year. Above all, she was a woman of faith who believed strongly in the power of prayer. She prayed daily for a long list of friends and family and was never above praying for a good parking spot.
Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter Beth Farlow and sisters Mary Dewey and Patricia Church. She is survived by husband David Ruehlman of Lake Forest IL; sister Bernice Koltz of Rockford, IL; daughter Michelle (Rick) Hans of Lake Bluff IL; her grandson Benjamin Hans and granddaughter Katherine Hans and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The celebration of life for Sandy and Beth (who passed away during COVID quarantine) will be held October 22, 2022 at 11:00am at the Union Church of Lake Bluff, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan, IL. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL www.wenbanfh.com or (847)234-0022.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.