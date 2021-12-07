Kaukauna, WI - Sandra Rau, 58, passed away on December 1, 2021. Sandra was born on December 17, 1962 to Robert and Mary Ann (Robejsek) Rau in Janesville. She was united in marriage to Larry Cronin in 1983. Sandra worked for Stone Ridge Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna. She was a great crafter and loved the outdoors. Her flower gardens were always amazing. Sandra loved the holidays and baking, it was always a special time to spend with her family. Most of all Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Larry Cronin, children; Jeffrey (Jovann) Cronin, Emmagene Cronin, and Ryan Patrick (Sammi Jo) Cronin, grandchildren; Damien, Carter, Aeryona, Asher and Allen, a brother Bruce (Colleen) Rau, and a sister-in-law Susan Rau, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Michael Rau, Betty Lou Rau and Doris Cronin.
In keeping with Sandra's wishes the family will have a private gathering at a later time. For online condolences please see www.verkuilenfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Rau as a living tribute
