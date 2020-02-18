May 16, 1940 - February 16, 2020

Whitewater, WI -- Sandra Marie Hood, 79, Whitewater passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. Sandra was born on May 16, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Edna (Vickrey) Coleman. She married John Hood on October 10, 1958. Sandra had artistic talent, and enjoyed making crafts and selling them at craft shows.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John, of Whitewater; children: Suzanne (Jack) Watrous, of Albuquerque, NM, John (Tanya) Hood, of Pittsville, WI, Johnna (Terry) DePorter, of Delavan, WI, Allyson (Shaun) Cummings, of Reedsburg, WI; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (George) Meyer, of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Coleman.

No services will be held at this time. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com