November 16, 1958 - September 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sandra Marie Carroll walked into the waiting arms of Her Lord and Savior on September 4th, 2019, just as she had walked around Charlie Bluff; later in Edgerton; and, in more recent years, Janesville. Sandra was born to Duane and Elsie Mae Carroll on November 16, 1958. She graduated from Milton High School in 1977. Sandra's family and friends describe her as the welcome wagon wherever she lived. There has never been a kinder/gentler soul than Sandy, and anyone who met her was soon her friend. Sandy never got her driver's license, so that was why you would see her walking many places. Sandy had worked at IKI in Edgerton, the West End Diner, and helped out at numerous other places as a volunteer. Most recently, she was attending the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene on Randolph Road in Janesville, where she also volunteered with the food pantry.

Sandra is survived by her brother, Allen "Bub" (Brenda) Carroll of Edgerton (their children: Amber (Jason Linnerud), and Justin Carroll); her sister, Jo Ann (Dennis Carothers Sr.) of Edgerton (their children: Becky (David Persons), Dennis Carothers Jr. "Spike" and Ashley (Tamia) Carothers). She is also survived by beloved great nieces and nephews; and survived by her beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, and so many dear friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and other family members; and her longtime companion, Bill Vine.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral home in Edgerton, WI, with Pastor Steven Larrabee presiding. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the funeral immediately following. After, the service attendees will be invited to proceed to a luncheon, while immediate family lays Sandy to rest with her beloved mother, Elsie Mae, at Fassett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations go to the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene.

