Sandra M. (Thomas) Geister

February 15, 1953 - March 31, 2021
Darien, WI - Sandra M. Geister 68 yrs, of Darien, WI. Passed to eternal life at her residence on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Sandra was born on February 15, 1953 in Montana to Arnold and Elizabeth (Meyer) Thomas. Sandra married Richard "Dick" Geister on January 20th, 1953 in Janesville, WI. Sandra is survived by her devoted husband Dick, son Chason (Olga), grandchildren Aleksey and Elizabeth, Siblings Dan (Nancy), Terry Thomas and Michael (Linda) Gasch and sisters-in-law Norma Beliveau, Vickie (Bob) Fletcher, Barb Frees and Georgia (Steve) Wheelock, brothers-in-law Stan (Deb), Tony (Linda) and Jerry (Tammy) Geister. Preceded in death by her parents. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Sandra was Registered Nurse proudly serving in Walworth County and working with Hospice patients and Inmates at the Walworth County Jail. Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan, WI) on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 1-3 PM. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.