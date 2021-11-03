Sandra M. "Sandy" Draeving

Beloit, WI - Sandra "Sandy" M. Draeving, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by many loved ones at home. She was born in Janesville on September 28, 1960, the daughter of William and Ruth (Richards) Wille. She graduated from Milton High School in 1978. She married her high school sweetheart, David Draeving Sr. on July 16, 1979, in Janesville. She was a devoted homemaker, she spent her days taking care of her family, friends, and neighbors. Sandy donated her time at the local elementary school when needed. She and Dave donated every month to St. Jude's to help families with children, in their time of need. She enjoyed bingo, card games, board games, puzzles, video games, and outdoor activities. She enjoyed rooting for the Chicago Bears and whoever was playing against the Packers.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, David; 3 children: David(Laura) Draeving Jr., Shirley Draeving, and Josh (Kristina) Draeving; 8 grandchildren: Seth, Cameron, Derek; Amaya, Dayton, Lanaya, Tanner, and Blake; 8 siblings: Betty (Dennis) Draeving of Beloit, Lori (Lawrence) Draeving of Gordon, WI, Andy Wille of Janesville, Hans Eric (Terri) Wille of Janesville, Darlene (Carl) Van Skike of Rhinelander, Sam (Kim) Wille of Armstrong Creek, Tim Wille of Janesville, and Mary (Gary Ojala) Wille of Janesville; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jordan; and brother, Albert "Ben" Wille.
A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
