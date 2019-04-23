September 24, 1943 - April 20, 2019

Brodhead, IL -- Sandra Lou Jones, 75, of Brodhead, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Freeport, IL, on September 24, 1943, the daughter of Howard and Bernice (Phillips) Kohn. She was the mother of three daughters: Debra (Paul) Heins, of Brodhead, Tamara (Rob) Gibbs, of Brodhead and Sheila Kessler, of Janesville. She was the grandmother of nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. In her earlier years, she was employed by Woodbridge Corp., followed by Collinwood Assisted Living, as a personal care worker. Most recently she provided home care for those in need. Sandy loved taking care of people.

In her free time, she enjoyed crafts, flower gardening, holiday baking and dressing up for Halloween. She especially enjoyed cooking for others, and delivering food to her family and friends. She loved to travel, and took many trips with friends and bus trips to the casino. Spending time with her family was her greatest love.

She is survived by her daughters: Debra (Paul) Heins, of Brodhead, Tamara (Rob) Gibbs, of Brodhead and Sheila Kessler, of Janesville; nine grandchildren: Chad, Jonathan, Brandi Heins, Dominic (Madeline), Tanner (Rebecca), and Callie Gibbs, Thomas Oscarson, Lacey Leisher, and Taylor Kessler; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Ronald Kohn, of Schaumburg, and Robert Kohn, of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Garbe; and brother, William Kohn.

Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Rock County, Brodhead, WI.

