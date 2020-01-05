Sandra Lee Stevens

October 17, 1945 - December 28, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Sandra Lea (Johnsen) Stevens, age 74, of Delavan passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born in Berwin, IL on October 17, 1945 to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Archambault) Johnsen. Sandra married Charles Stevens in July 1989, and lived in Lake Havasu City, AZ from 1986 until Charles' passing in 2017, at which time Sandra returned to her hometown of Delavan, WI. Sandra received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Gateway Technical College, Racine, WI in 1983 and served in the nursing field in Walworth County, Wisconsin and Mohave County in Arizona. Sandra touched many lives with her gentle, caring nursing talents. In 2004, Sandra went on to pursue pastoral studies at the Spirit of Truth Institute of Richmond, VA at which she earned her Associate Bachelor of Messianic Prophecies, Bachelor of Marriage Therapy, and Master of Theology. Sandra earned her license as a Minister of Christ through the Full Gospel of Christ Fellowship in 2004. Sandra's biblical knowledge and love of the Lord were demonstrated on a daily basis in Bible study groups, prayer groups, loving acts of Christian kindness, and scripture support to her family and friends. Sandra's legacy of love for God will live on in the many family members and friends whom she lead to Christ and sustained in the faith.

Sandra is survived by her daughter Mona Grib, of Anchorage, AK; her son, Christopher Johnsen, of Burlington, WI; four grandchildren: Savanah, Elizabeth, John, James; two great grandchildren, Vanessa and Beau, and brother, Daniel Johnsen.

A private family ceremony will occur in the spring, and burial will be at the Millard Cemetery. Sandra placed all her faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ and is now safely home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com