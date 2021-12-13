Sandra Lee (Greene) "Tam" Erdman

Deland, FL - Sandra L. Erdman, age 82, fell asleep in death on December 3, 2021. She was born in Beloit, WI on May 10, 1939, daughter of Myron and Arlene Greene. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters Sheila Anderson, Faye Tinglestad, Mike Greene, her son Steve Fulton, and her grandson Dexter Fulton. Survived by her husband Donald Erdman, her sisters and brother; Gail Perona, Marion Eaton, and Terry Greene. Her children Tina Bell (Bill Brushwood), Rob Hoppe, Daniel (Diane) Erdman, Andrea Erdman, and Naomi (David Kincaid), as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sandra, fondly known to many as Tam, spent her life in service to others. She was known as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. Sandra married Donald Erdman on August 10, 1974. Together they had a daughter, bringing their blended family to a total of 8. As a woman of many talents, she was a seamstress of 20 plus years for the family business and a homemaker for over 60 years. She always enjoyed baking; never stingy, her family recipes were given out to any whom wished for them. Some of her hobbies included jewelry making, often gifting her pieces of artwork to friends. Her love of all things related to the ocean was shown in her collection of seashells and lighthouses displayed throughout her home. She was often behind the lens of her camera, capturing moments shared with those she loved. Sandra served faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for most of her life. She spent many years in full time service telling others about the hope of a paradise on earth soon to come. Despite her memory failing her in the last years of her life, her hope of living forever makes it a reality that she will wake up and recall all the faces and names of those she loved.
