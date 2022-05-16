Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Sandra Kay Myhre, age 74, passed away at the Monroe Hospital on May 13, 2022.
Sandra was born on January 22, 1948 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Howard and Lavon (Driefke) Keehn. She married Allen Myhre in Brodhead on June 10, 1967.
Sandra was a member of the Living Word Church in Brodhead for 28 years and a former church secretary and Sunday school teacher at the Albany United Methodist Church. Sandra's church family was very important to her. Sandra worked for over 10 years for CESA 2 Janesville prior to her retirement as a secretary for the Green County Human Services Department. Sandra enjoyed reading, riding her bike around town, was the Editor at one time for the Albany Agenda and worked for many years with Allen on the family farm.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Allen; two children, Patti (James Jr.) Flister and Greg (Dianen) Myhre; 7 grandchildren, Aaron, Isaiah, Ayla, Hannah, Genna, Andrew and Carly; 3 brothers, Stan (Marcy) Keehn, Lee (Ellen) Keehn and Bill (Christine) Keehn and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jeffrey Myhre in 1994 and two siblings, Randy Keehn and Ann Freidig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.
Funeral services will be held at the Living Word Church, 3825 South County Road T in Brodhead on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the church on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will take place at the Peace Cemetery in rural Albany area. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.