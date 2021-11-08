Sandra Kay McCall

Edgerton, WI - Sandra "Sandy" Kay (Haylock) McCall passed away on November 2nd, 2021 in Stoughton, WI at the age of 79. She will be remembered first and foremost as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She loved to travel with her husband, escaping the Wisconsin winters for Florida sunshine. Sandy enjoyed winning big on the casino slot machines, cheering on her granddaughters in their athletic and educational pursuits, and having fun with the girls from the class of 1960. She was an avid couponer and sale rack shopper, investing the savings into her impressive wardrobe. While raising and caring for her children, Sandy also worked as a beautician at the Colonial Beauty Shop and the Hair Doctors in Edgerton, WI for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Haylock and Evelyn (Johnson) Anderson, and her husband of 58 years, Frank McCall. She is survived by her brothers Bob Haylock and Howie (Ann) Stiff, her cousin Rick (Kathy) Vultaggio, her two children Rob (Sally) McCall and Angie (Andy) Richardson, and four granddaughters Elle McCall, Molly McCall, Monica Richardson and Erica Richardson.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff members of Milton Senior Living, Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton, and the Brighton Hospice Care Team. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 from 9:30am to 11:00am at the Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI. Funeral services and burial to immediately follow. A "Celebration of Life" for Sandy and Frank McCall will be held at Lounge 1848 in Edgerton, WI following the burial.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
