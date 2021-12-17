January 5, 1946 - December 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sandra Kay Lewis, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Alden Debes Healthcare Facility in Rockford. She was born in Janesville on January 5, 1946; the daughter of Homer and Mabel (Gross) Wahl. Sandra married Roger Lewis at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Evansville, Wisconsin on June 12, 1964; and they were blessed with two children: Brenda and Brent. Sandy was well known for being an incredible cook. Her extended family looked forward to events like the "Wahl Christmas" because Aunt Sandy would make her homemade noodles. She willingly shared recipes with her daughter and daughter-in-law but they never seemed to turn out quite as good as mom's. It must be that Sandy's food was so good because she always added extra love. Sandy's pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each one of them had a unique and special bond with Grandma and they are the incredible people they are today because she loved them. She passed on important life lessons to us all: an unshakable faith in God, unconditional love and acceptance of all, impeccable tidiness and housekeeping knowledge, and how to make the best scrambled eggs and toasted cheesies. As one of her grandson's said, "Grandma taught me everything I know how to do." She kept everyone in line at home and at work, having served as a lead lady and in the HR department at Prent Corp for over 35 years. Sandy gave you her opinion and her suggestions honestly and lovingly whether you wanted them or not, because she only wanted the best for those she loved and cared for.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Roger Lewis; children, Brenda (Stan) Bushaw and Brent (Kim) Lewis; grandchildren: James (Kari) Tucker, Joshua (Meghan Wilson) Tucker, Tyler (Lindsey Stranis) Lewis, Madison (Katy Baker) Lewis; great grandchildren: Chelsea, Amari, Aubree and Kaylin; brother, Donald (Brenda) Wahl; sister in-law, Fran Parson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; with Pastor Will Jewson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, at the CHURCH. A private family urn committal will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com