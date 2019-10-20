September 29, 1967 - October 2, 2019

Footville/Madison, WI -- Sandra Kay Hoverson, age 52, passed away at her home in Footville on October 2, 2019. Sandy was born September 29, 1967 to Karen Blaschka and James Hoverson. She was a graduate of James Madison Memorial H.S. in 1985.

Survivors include her mother, Karen Blaschka; brother, Jeff Hoverson; nephews: Ben, Tony and Derrick; Aunt, Sojna Albright; the Albright cousins: Bill, Terri and Bob; the Bassler cousins: Jo, Jane, Jon, Jim and Jennifer. Sandy was preceded in death by her father. James Hoverson; aunts, Pat and Jane; maternal grandparents, K. Louis and Madolin Sather; paternal grandparents, Roy and Alice Hoverson.

No services will be held per her request.