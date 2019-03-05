March 3, 1943 - February 28, 2019

Milton, WI -- Sandra June Bjerke, 75, of Milton, WI, passed away at home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Beloit, WI, on March 3, 1943 the daughter of Orrin and Lila (Sanborn) Luebke. Sandra was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. She married Gary Bjerke on November 29, 1963. Sandra was a lifelong member of Beloit First Baptist church. She sang in the choir for many years and served on many boards and committees.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Diane (Mike) (and their children Ellen and Weston Brunner); daughter-in-law, Sara (Mike) Agamaite (and their children Collin and Carson Bjerke and Jonah Agamaite); sisters, Donna (Mike) Hutchinson and Jolene Hall; brother, James (Stacy) Luebke; brother-in-law, Mervyn (Ruth) Bjerke; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Steven Bjerke; brother, Timothy Luebke; and brother-in-law, Robert Hall.

Funeral service for Sandra will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Gene Van Galder and Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphyhwisch.com