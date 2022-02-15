Owens Cross Roads, AL - Sandra Jean Wagner Stapleton, 68, late of Owens Cross Roads, AL, passed away on January 28, 2022, at the Serenity Huntsville Hospice Family Care Center.
Born in Janesville, WI, Sandy was the daughter of the late Leonard and Alice Wagner. She was predeceased by her siblings, Helen Cox, Ginger Kuschel, and Richard Wagner. She graduated from Parker High School and attended classes at UW-Rock County University and was employed for many years at Mercy Hospital. She later provided home health services for those in need of assistance.
Sandy loved being outdoors, crafting, and art, especially in the areas of sewing, stained glass, and gardening. She will always be remembered for her love of dragonflies.
She is survived by her siblings, Howard Wagner, Virginia Lefler, Juanita Cronin, and Patricia Burns; her three sons and their wives, Troy and Noreen Welte, Chad and Deb Welte, and Phil and Eve Welte, as well as her grandchildren, Clay Welte, Alexa Welte, Tori Welte, Madi Welte, Tyler and Corinne Eldridge, Noah Eldridge, Marques and Mariah Johnson, Aaron Johnson, and Lincoln Welte; great-grandchildren Kennedy Eldridge, Adley Williamson, and Maverick Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, WI.
