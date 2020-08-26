Sandra Jean Moser

March 27, 1949 - August 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Sandra Jean (Cairns) Moser, of Janesville, WI, formerly of Conway, AR, and Delavan, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at University of Wisconsin Medical Center in Madison, WI. She was born on March 27, 1949 in Sharon, WI, to Horace and Emma (Bogard) Cairns. She married Terry Moser on June 7, 1970 at Faith Lutheran Church in Walworth, WI. Terry and Sandra lived in Delavan from the time of their marriage until they moved to Conway, AR in 1998 for Terry's work. They resided there until Terry's death in 2016, and Sandra moved back to Wisconsin to be with her son, Christopher, and other family.
Sandra was first and foremost, a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother. In her early years, Sandra worked at Austin Photo Studio in Delavan. She kept a beautiful home, cooked amazing meals and was always baking tasty treats. She was a compassionate woman who helped care for aging family members on both her side of the family and Terry's. She and Terry enjoyed driving trips the most, especially in the fall to see the changing of the leaves. Her most proud accomplishment was being a mother, of which she was an incredible one that showed love and dedication, each and every day. The bond that she and Christopher shared was very special and close; as mother and son, and as best friends. Sandra had a love for giraffes, and had built an impressive collection of unique giraffe art and other collectibles.
Sandra is survived by her son, Christopher Moser; his significant other, Amber Flavin; brothers, Donald (Judy Hatlen) Cairns and Richard (Beverly) Cairns; sisters: Margaret Kahl, Nancy (John) Knull, and Pat (Larry) Nordmeyer; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 45 years, Terry Moser (2016).
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials may be given to UMDF (United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation), 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 275-2171