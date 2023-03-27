Sandra Jane (Funk) "Sandy" Ells

January 6, 1959 - March 23, 2023

Janesville, WI - Sandra 'Sandy' Jane Ells, 64, passed away at her home with loved ones surrounding her on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was born January 6, 1959, in Charleston, SC, to James M. and Janie E. (Ackerman) Funk. Sandra graduated from high school and soon after married her love, Henry J. Ells on June 18, 1977, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He would precede her in death on November 9, 2018.

