Sandra Jane (Funk) "Sandy" Ells

Janesville, WI - Sandra 'Sandy' Jane Ells, 64, passed away at her home with loved ones surrounding her on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was born January 6, 1959, in Charleston, SC, to James M. and Janie E. (Ackerman) Funk. Sandra graduated from high school and soon after married her love, Henry J. Ells on June 18, 1977, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He would precede her in death on November 9, 2018.
Sandy worked many jobs mainly involving taking care of people as a CNA. Her hobbies included plants, painting, and ceramics. Her life always involved her dogs and she loved them all and any dog actually. She would become a mom twice in 1995 with the addition of Ebony and Lukas to the family.
Sandy is survived by her two children: Ebony Ells of Janesville and Lukas Ells of Janesville; father James Funk; half-sister Elaine (Howard) Greenwell; and Henry's siblings. She was preceded by her husband Henry; mother Janie Funk; brother James Funk, Jr; and Henry's sisters: Janet Saldana and Marlene Ells.
Funeral service for Sandra will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to time of service. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.apfelwolfe.com
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice and especially Erin Holmes for her being there for Sandy for whatever was needed.
