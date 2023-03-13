Beloit, WI - Sandra J. Garde, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born January 3, 1947, in Newark Township, to Norman and Tilla (Petterson) Bakke. Sandra graduated from Orfordville High School in 1964. She married Jerry on February 22, 1964, at Luther Valley Church. Sandra was an avid Wisconsin Badger sports fan. She also enjoyed being a homemaker, participating in family activities and loved playing the slot machines. One of her passions was genealogy and had quite the library of endless resources. She loved spending time with family and loved ones.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Debra) Garde of Brodhead and Brad (Amanda) Garde of Beloit; six grandchildren, Allison (Jesse) Greig, Michael (Jillian) Garde, Paige Swanson, Collin (Hannah) Heyerdahl, Noa Beck & Amber Garde and a great grandchild on the way! Sandra is also survived by her sisters, Norma (Chuck) McClintic, Ann (Merlin) Thompson and her brother, Dale (Nancy) Bakke.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Melvin Bakke, Lawrence Bakke, Earl Bakke, Richard Bakke, and Gerald Bakke; and sisters, Helen Busky and Hazel Bakke.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and the nursing staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital. We would also like to thank Carol Leuenberger for being a great friend and shopping buddy.
Sandra's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 11, 2023, at Luther Valley Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit with Rev. Tom Kreis officiating. Friends and family are welcome to visit Saturday at the Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in Luther Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials received will be given to Beloit Regional Hospice and Meals on Wheels. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.