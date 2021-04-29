March 4, 1944 - April 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Sandra Ellen Clint, age 77, of Janesville died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Sandra was born March 4, 1944, the daughter of John and Bethel (Feirn) Roberts. She grew up in Bradford Township, Rock County and attended the one room Prairie View School and after it was closed, Bradford Consolidated School. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1962 and Rockford School of Business in 1964.
Sandra married Fred Clint on April 30, 1965 at Emerald Grove Church. They farmed together in La Prairie Township. Sandra was employed by Warmke Office Equipment in Janesville and The Week newspaper in Delavan in customer service.
Sandra enjoyed dancing, playing cards, traveling and occasional trips to the casino. She was a past chairman of the La Prairie 4-H Club. She belonged to Emerald Grove Congregational Church UCC where she served as church secretary for many years. She served on various other committees and boards including office clerk and financial secretary. She was currently a member of Faithful Followers. She was a Past Matron of Floral Chapter # 108 O.E.S.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Frederick Clint; children, Cheryl Borre of Beloit, Darrell Clint of Janesville, Patrick (Cindy) Clint of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Matthew (Dessa) Laursen of Beloit, Kelsey Laursen of Madison, William Clint of Minnetonka, MN, Estelle Clint of Minnetonka, MN; step-grandson, Lucas Borre of Janesville; great-granddaughters, Avery and Taryn Laursen; brothers, John A. (Linda) Roberts of Salem, WI, Ron (Noreen) Roberts of Beloit; brothers-in-law, John (Carol) Clint of Clinton, Jerry (Doris) Clint of Texas; sister-in-law Nona Clint of Chippewa Falls, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, John Roberts, Bethel Roberts Thomas, her step-father, Merlin Thomas, brothers-in-law Ronald (Joyce) Clint and Jim Clint.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at EMERALD GROVE CONGREATIONAL CHURCH UCC. Pastor Mike Ligman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville and at the CHURCH on Saturday, May 1st from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Private interment will be in the Emerald Grove Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Emerald Grove Congregational Church UCC. The family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. www.henkeclarson.com