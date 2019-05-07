November 26, 1940 - May 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Sandra E. Lawarance, age 78, of Janesville passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Health and Living in Fort Atkinson. She was born on November 26, 1940 in Janesville, the daughter of Victor and Gladys (Keniston) Lawarance. She graduated from Janesville High School. Sandra as a long-time member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She served as a volunteer for the Janesville Literacy Council for many years..

Survivors include her son, Timothy (fiancee - Mary Waugh) Lawarance; grandson, Jeremiah Neisuis; granddaughter, Crystal Ivanoff; great-granddaughter, Anastasia Ivanoff; four sisters: Nancy (Eugene) Dampier, Linda (Butch) Sallee, Vickie (Roger) Johnson and Wendy (Elmer) Southwick; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins. Her parents preceded her in death.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. David Bergelin will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com