Sandra Balas

February 23, 1947 - October 17, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Sandra Risch Balas, age 72, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Edgerton on February 23, 1947, the daughter of Raymond and Lois (Schmeling) Risch. Sandy worked at General Motors in Janesville for 28 years, before retiring in 2008. Sandy was a member of UAW Local 95 and Central Lutheran Church. Throughout her life Sandy enjoyed many hobbies, but she especially enjoyed tending to her many flower gardens and outdoor plants. Sandy always enjoyed fishing and never missed an opportunity to wet a worm with her grandchildren or visit with her many friends.

Sandy is survived by her four children: Chris (Michelle) Green, David Green, Chad Green and Kelly Schultz; six grandchildren: Seth (Jessie) Green, Austin Schroeder, Jacob Green, Tanner Green, Kason Schultz and Karter Schultz; brother, Doug (Pat) Risch; sister, Sue (Jim) Oren; uncle, David Risch; and many nieces; nephews; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Mike Risch.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will be at Jenson Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church, 100 W. Rollin St. Edgerton, WI 53534. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com