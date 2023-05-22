Sandra A. (Maves) Huebner

December 31, 1945 - May 19, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Sandra A. "Sandy" Huebner, age 77, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. She was born in Edgerton on Dec. 31, 1945, the daughter of the late LaVerne and Beverly (Quam) Maves and was a 1964 graduate of Edgerton High School. Sandy married the love of her life, Floyd A. "Bud" Huebner Jr. on June 17, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She worked in many areas over the years for the Edgerton School District, spending most of her time as a cook in the Middle School. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. Sandy loved being a mom and grandma! Her family was everything to her, even bringing treats to her grand-dogs! She attended every event the kids and grandchildren were involved in. She also loved nature, especially making sure the birds and squirrels were fed and well cared for in her yard. Sandy enjoyed arts and crafts, making quilts and blankets for the family and of course, sewing the torn clothes for the entire family. She enjoyed her monthly breakfasts at the Café with her high school classmates and also the weekly exercise classes at the Edgerton hospital with her cardiac patient friends.

