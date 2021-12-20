Samuel M. Chapman

Delavan, WI - Sam Chapman passed away peacefully at home after a long illness a month shy of 64 years. He was born on December 26, 1957 to Ralph and Shirley (White) Chapman in Belvidere, IL. Sam grew up near Delavan Lake and graduated from Delavan Darien High School class of 1976. Sam was confirmed at United Church of Christ in Delavan. Sam was active on the swim team at school and participated in chess tournaments. He loved playing chess, pool, and gambling. Sam worked for Bill Johnson at Lake Lawn Lodge Marina. After graduation he worked with his friend Don Knapp in Schaumburg, IL then returned to Wisconsin to help his father with his countertop business, Chapman's Top Service. Sam was briefly married to Rema and after his divorce he was very busy with Sam's Sales and Service making countertops, chair backs, and doing boat lifts and piers. Sam worked at Delavan Lakes Kennel Club pushing Bucky Bone out on the track. Sam was involved in a bad car accident New Year's Day 1994, which left him disabled.
Sam is survived by his mother, Shirley A. Chapman; sister, Carrie (Robert) Ingwell, of Sharon; brother, Alan (Mary Beth) Chapman, of Milton, and Robert (Diane) Chapman, of Delavan; along with many nieces and nephews.
Sam is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Chapman; all his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and his nephew, Michael D. Jeters.
A Celebration of Life will held on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 1-4 P.M. at Westshire Circle Community Room in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Chapman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.