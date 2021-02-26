Samantha K. Sandry

March 22, 1985 - February 22, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE - Samantha Kay Sandry, age 35, of Janesville died unexpectedly on February 22, 2021 in Janesville. She was born on March 22, 1985 in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Don R. and Sandra (Spohn) Sandry. She grew up in Monroe where she attended school.
Samantha was employed by Motel 6. She loved music and was very artistic. She was always the life of the party and was loved by many.
Samantha is survived by her daughter, Kylee Rice of Monroe; her mother, Sandy Schneider of Janesville; her sisters, Misty Schneider of Janesville and Jessica Sandry of St. Louis, MO; her brothers, Josh Schneider of Madison and Mike Bechtolt of Janesville; her grandmother, Mary Spohn of Janesville; her niece, Ariya Schneider and her nephew, Greyson Schneider both of Janesville; aunts, uncles cousins and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Don R. Sandry; and her grandfather, David Spohn.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville.
