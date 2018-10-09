Sally Mould Martin

October 27, 1949 - October 1, 2018
Racine, WI -- Sally A. (Mould) Martin, age 68, of Racine, WI, earned her angel wings on October 1, 2018, following a 5 month battle with cancer. She was born in Janesville, WI on October 27, 1949, the daughter of Douglas and Arlene (Wendorf) Mould. Sally grew up in Milton, WI, graduating from Milton Union High School in 1967. Sally lived in several states in the last 40 years, returning to Wisconsin for this final chapter of her life.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Kimberly; and son-in-law, Dannie Newell of Simpsonville, SC; seven siblings: Joy Rankin of California, Shirley Walker of Fond du Lac, Patricia (Robert) Anderson of Brodhead, Larry (Linda) Mould of Janesville, Robert (Kelly) Mould of Racine, Ruth (Dale) Meyer, of SC, David (Tammy) Mould of Fort Wayne, IN; uncle, Richard (Carolyn) Wendorf of Boerne, TX; and many cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her nephew, Nicolas Gilbertson; and baby niece, Asher Bethke.
A family celebration will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at the Zilber Family Hospice, who helped make Sally's passing incredibly dignified and peaceful. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to them at 1155 N. Honey Creek Pkwy, Wauwatosa, WI, 53213, and/or A Child's Haven, 20 Martin Dr, Greenville, SC 29617
