Sally L. Bobzien

Beloit, WI - Sally (Lawver) Bobzien, 79, of Beloit, was called home to her Lord and Savior when she passed away unexpectedly at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born on February 10, 1943, in Beloit, to Wayne and Dorothy (Evans) Lawver. Sally attended Country School and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961. On September 11, 1972, Sally went to work at General Motors and it was there she met the love of her life, Marvin G. Bobzien. Together they blended their families of which she was the rock of. Sally and Marv were married May 24, 1991 and retired together from GM on November 1, 2003. In their 37 years together, their love of gambling took them on many casino trips throughout the United States.
Sally took great pride in her family, her home and herself. She loved decorating for the holidays and spending them with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting, scouting and performing events. She was always up for a good poker game with family and friends; her and Marv teaching many how to play the game. She was an avid Badger, Packer, Bucks and Brewer fan with baseball and basketball being her favorite.
Sally is survived by her husband, Marvin; son, Jeffrey Bauman of Beloit, daughter, Jill (Russell) Atkinson of Brodhead, Marv's daughters, Mary Ann (Mike) Hammon of Brodhead, Melisa (Gary) Brelsford of Janesville and Marcie (Michael) Mitchell of Madison; grandchildren, Tyler (Katelyn) DeNoto, Kelsey Brelsford, Brianna Bauman, Tayler Atkinson, Brett Hammon, Bryce Hammon and Jordan Bauman; 5 great-grandchildren, Kendall, Paisley, Braxton, Jayce and Maizee; Stephanie (Mike) Gritzmaker-Shaw and their children, Lily, Kylie, Logan and Gabriel; sister, Mary Jo Sumpter of DeForest; sister-in-law, Priscilla Barfknecht of Janesville and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, DeWayne and Joan Lawver, sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Roger Cummins, brother-in-law, Donald Barfknecht and many aunts and uncles. Sally was a huge presence in the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Sally's life will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Beloit Moose Lodge 191, 1806 Gale Dr, Beloit. Private family services and a burial at Bethel Cemetery, Center Township, will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Rosman Funeral Home is assisting the family. To extend online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Bobzien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
