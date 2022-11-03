Sally L. Bobzien

February 10, 1943 - October 30, 2022

Beloit, WI - Sally (Lawver) Bobzien, 79, of Beloit, was called home to her Lord and Savior when she passed away unexpectedly at Beloit Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born on February 10, 1943, in Beloit, to Wayne and Dorothy (Evans) Lawver. Sally attended Country School and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961. On September 11, 1972, Sally went to work at General Motors and it was there she met the love of her life, Marvin G. Bobzien. Together they blended their families of which she was the rock of. Sally and Marv were married May 24, 1991 and retired together from GM on November 1, 2003. In their 37 years together, their love of gambling took them on many casino trips throughout the United States.

To plant a tree in memory of Sally Bobzien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.