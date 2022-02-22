Gig Harbor, WA - Sally Joan Gifford "Sally Jo" of Gig Harbor, WA. Born November 11, 1948 in Janesville, WI to Donald L. Gifford and Irene (Mutchler) Gifford November 11, 1948, she died peacefully from metastatic breast cancer at her daughter's home in Alameda, CA on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Sally graduated from Janesville Senior High School Class of '66, and took Journalism courses at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In the early 60's, Sally was a member of the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Club. In 1967, Sally married Brian A. Jeffrey and later divorced.
Sally worked as a litigation secretary for law firms in Milwaukee, Hawaii, San Diego, and followed her dream opening her own shop i.e., "Mutchler & Huff, Vintage & Contemporary Furnishings Consignment Shop," in Alameda, CA. After closing her shop, she rode the ferry to work in San Francisco, where she retired from Nossaman LLP, and then moved to Gig Harbor, WA. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. Along with her devotion to God, she enjoyed decorating her home, dancing, sewing, thrift shopping and sightseeing with her many friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Sandy Lamson of Janesville, WI; her children: Joshua (Laurie) Jeffrey of Austin, TX, Marama Aumshaka Williams of Alameda, CA, Dazia (Kenneth) Bosworth of Castro Valley, CA, Lyle aka Michael Gifford Napoleon of Oakland, CA; seven grandchildren: Finn and Zoe Jeffrey, Kalea Williams, Ava and Jordan Bosworth, Lyle and Kyle Napoleon; many cousins; nieces; nephews; many friends including her "Ferry friends," and her dog, Mo.
Pacific Interment Services, Emmeryville, CA is handling arrangements. As per Sally's wishes, there will be no services, and a celebration of life at a later date.
