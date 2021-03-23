Sally J. Gorgas

December 1, 1939 - March 18, 2021
Darlington, WI - Sally Jayne Gorgas, age 81 of rural Darlington, WI passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Mineral Point Health Services in Mineral Point, WI. She was born on December 1, 1939 at Jenks Maternity Home in rural Darlington the daughter of Clarence and Goldie (Wickler) Kuhls. Sally graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Roger Lee Gorgas on September 24, 1961 at Darlington United Methodist Church. She was baptized and confirmed there. Sally worked at Lands End in Dodgeville, WI until her retirement in 2001.
Sally is survived by her husband Roger at home; one god-daughter: Kelli Judd; two special cousins: Margie Stephenson and Beverly Notbohm; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister-in-law: Shirley Gorgas.
Sally was a member of Darlington United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Loyalty Circle, and the administrative board. She was a charter member of the Lafayette Manor Auxiliary, and a proud member of the Lafayette County Historical Society. Sally will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church (546 Park Place, Darlington) with Rev. Angie Utter officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery in Belmont, WI. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Darlington United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Sally's name.