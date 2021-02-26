April 27, 1937 - February 8, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Sally E. Brown, age 83, of Edgerton, WI and Bradenton, FL, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 8, 2021. She was born April 27, 1937 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Evelyn (Furlott) and Lawrence Meehan. Sally married Hjalmer "Jim" Brown on December 29, 1956 and they lived in Edgerton, where they raised their three children.
Sally was a homemaker most of her married life, and enjoyed decorating for the holidays and having family get togethers. She loved watching and teaching her grandchildren about the wildlife in their backyard, and feeding the many birds that would come to their feeders. Sally and Hjalmer spent the winters in Bradenton, FL, and summers at their Edgerton home until Hjalmer's health wouldn't allow him to travel anymore. After his death on January 31, 2014, Sally sold their Edgerton home and stayed in Florida, where she enjoyed the warm weather and shopping for jewelry at the Red Barn.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Roy) Van Horn; son, James (Laura) Brown; grandchildren: Jesse Brown, Vanessa Dykeman, Lyndsey Brown, Brian (Diana) Goodger, Alyssa, Jessica, Gabe Richtmyer; and seven great-grandchildren. Also, her special friend, Bob Blair. Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hjalmer; daughter, Teresa Richtmyer; and brother Ralph (Pete) Meehan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.