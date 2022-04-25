Delavan, WI - Sally J. Packard 81 years, of Delavan and formerly of Darien, WI., passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI.
Sally was born on March 17, 1941 to Lawrence and Gladys (Peterson) Dix in Beloit, WI. Sally married Gerald Packard on February 17, 1962 in Rockton, IL. Sally was a caring soul and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved spending time with her family and friends. Longtime member of the Darien American Legion Post 450 Auxiliary and volunteered at many legion functions.
Sally is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughter, Sandy Packard Imhoff; and grandchildren, Brandon and Devyn Isler, Lauren and Maddie (Cooper Birkland) Imhoff; sister, Donna Mccellan; niece, Karen (Steve) Strait; and nephew, Michael (Maria) Mccellan. Preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Isler. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will take place at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Betzer Chapel (118 South 2nd Street, Delavan, WI) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 10am-12 Noon with a service at 12 Noon with Pastor Betsy Perkins officiating. Interment to follow at Darien Cemetery.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
