Janesville, WI - Sally Ann Kruse, age 83, of Janesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday January, 11, 2022 at Huntington Place in Janesville. Sally was born in Evanston, Illinois on February 14, 1938, the second of four daughters to Franklin and Betty Eleene (Judd) Ullrey. She graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1956 and married her childhood sweetheart January 5, 1957 at the 1st Congregational Church in Crystal Lake, Il. They shared 64 years together before Dale's passing on May 31, 2021. Sally has missed Dale tremendously these past seven months. Sally will be remembered by her family as a quiet, dedicated, hard-working wife and mother who always made sure others had what they needed before thinking of herself. Sally stepped out into the world in 1977 when she went to work for Southern Bell (later AT&T); she excelled, was promoted, and lived working Dolly Parton's, 9 to 5. She was proud of her accomplishments. Upon the family move to Janesville, Sally started working for Grainger (Lab Safety Supply), where she met wonderful "work buddies." Sally retired in 2007. Despite working outside the home, Sally continued to garden, put up tomatoes and jam each year, and host holiday dinners. She traveled with Dale and loved adventures with her sisters. Sally was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the Women's Book Club, a highlight of her later years.
Sally is survived by her children: Robert (Jennifer) Kruse, Sue Ann (Robert) Eicher, Russell (Jacqueline) Kruse, Steven (Nancy) Kruse, and Randall (Sarah) Kruse; grandchildren: Analiese, Brandon, Kayla, Aaron, Zach, Amy, Lainey, Jamison, Elizabeth, Tom, Janessa, Kennedy and Kyler; sisters: Sharon Rench and Shirleen Kamysz; many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday January 17, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME in Janesville. Friends and family are welcome to join at the committal at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18th at the Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rotary Botanical Gardens. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For on-line condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
