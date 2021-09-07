February 19, 1923 - September 2, 2021
Edgerton, WI - S. Howard "Bud" Busch, age 98, died on September 2, 2021 at Agrace Hospice. One of eleven children of Fred and Thea (Lund) Busch, he was born February 19, 1923 at his parents' rural Stoughton home. He married Leona G. Kjernes on June 6, 1942 at the Cooksville Lutheran Church, Cooksville, WI by Rev. Theodore Heimarck.
At age 12, he was the Marble Champion for Dane County, going to Traverse City, MI for the Central District tournament. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941 where he was a star athlete being a member of the 1939 Stoughton High School basketball team that was runner-up in the State Championship tournament. "Bud" was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Packers, Brewers and golf. During his years of golfing at Coachman's, he achieved a "hole-in-one" twice and an "eagle" once.
A retired farmer, he loved working the land on the family farm on Fox Road. He was a leader in 4-H sports activities and served on the Building Committee for the Yahara Valley School in Porter Township. He also worked for eight years at the Dana Corporation in Edgerton, WI. Bud was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stoughton, before joining Cooksville Lutheran, being a member for 49 years. There, he served a term as Pres. of the Council and belonged to the Choir. Presently, he was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton serving as an usher and being a 20 year member of the Dart Ball Team. He was a past member of the Sons of Norway Lodge #5-544 Nordland, Janesville, WI for 14 years.
Survivors include his wife of 79 years, Leona, three sons, Ronald H. (Mary), Cedarburg, WI, Gary L. (Jean), Omaha, NE, Brian F. (Terre), Cookeville, TN and one daughter, Judy. (Ralph) Donaldson, Edgerton, WI; six grandchildren, Kenn (Jenny Green) Busch, Christopher (Jamie) Busch, Lynelle Moseley, and R. J. (Katie) Busch, Scott (Nell) Johnson and Sara (Phil) Davis, seven great-grandchildren, Joseph and Jaci Moseley, Camden and Tehya Johnson, Philip and Adam Davis and Colin Busch-Docken. He is also survived by an A.F.S. granddaughter from Denmark, Kamille (Clause) Strouhal and their two children, Caroline and Magnus, and sister-in-law Bonnie (Erwin) Konrad, together with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased are his parents, brothers and their wives, Robert (Zona) Busch, William (Leona) Busch, Frederick (Marion) Busch and Carroll(Hazel) Busch, sister Mardell Ehle, sisters and their husbands, Ione (Elwood) Broughton, Janet (John) Steckler, Helen (Robert) McCall, Connie (Duane) Knickerbocker, Dorothy (John) Switzky, brothers-in-law, Lyle Kjernes, and Orlando (Caroline) Kjernes and sister-in-law Marlys and husband Norbert Klug.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St., Edgerton and at the Church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Cooksville Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Central Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice Care. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family wishes to extend a very sincere "thank you" to the entire staff at Agrace Hospice for their tender, loving care of Bud. God bless you all!!