January 4, 1927 - May 27, 2020
Walworth, WI -- S. C. "Bob" Messina, 93, of Walworth, WI formerly of Lake Geneva, WI died Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. He was born January 4, 1927 in New Brunswick, New Jersey the son of the Late Salvatore and Josephine Messina. Bob enlisted with the United States Navy on April 26, 1947 and served for over 22 years as a Naval Pilot, retiring on June 30, 1969 with the rank of Commander; he served in Vietnam; there he earned the Purple Heart. After retirement from the military, he worked for LTV Jet Fleet of Dallas, TX as Chief of Pilots. He then moved to Flight Safety as a flight instructor for Japan Airlines in New Jersey. He rounded out his aviation career as being the corporate pilot for Midland Glass Company and then W.W. Grainger retiring in 1985. Bob was united in marriage to the former Joan M. Jacobs of Lake Geneva, WI on February 12, 1956 in New Port, RI; Joan died June 18, 2013. Bob was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lake Geneva, WI, member of the American Legion. He loved the outdoors, and took great pride in maintaining his home and yard.
Bob is survived by his three sons: Mark (Melissa) Messina of Montello, WI, Robert Messina of Clinton, WI and Jeff (Dayna) Messina of Canton, GA; his five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joyce L. (William) Aspinall of Elkhorn, WI. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joan; and his two sisters, Anne and Louise.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Paul Prange officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home after 10:30 a.m. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.