August 29, 1998 - May 22, 2021
Wisconsin Dells, WI - Rylee Hetzner, age 22, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home, 450 County Highway HH in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.
Rylee was born August 29, 1998 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the son of Ryan Rebout and Apryl Hetzner. Rylee was always mechanically inclined and loved to refurbish old cars, especially Honda Civics. He was known as the dare devil who enjoyed cliff diving on the Wisconsin River, riding motorcycles from dirt bikes to Harley-Davidson and anything else with a motor.
Rylee is survived by his son, William; parents, Ryan Rebout and Apryl (Jeff) Buck; brothers, Dylan, Tylor, Everett, Kaleb, John, and Joel; sisters, Jae, Kylie and Mercedes; paternal grandparents, Larry and Jan Rebout and maternal grandparents, Lisa and Tom Klein.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements.
