Ryan William Schroeder

December 31, 2004 - July 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Ryan William Schroeder, age 17, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on December 31, 2004; the son of Ryan Schroeder and Brittney Garcia. Ryan attended Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin where he recently made Honor Roll. He loved playing football, basketball, soccer, and la crosse. He was an avid hiker, who enjoyed kayaking, being on the beach, swimming in the ocean, riding his bike, and skateboarding. Ryan ran in several races and was preparing for his first half marathon in Hawaii. He loved listening to and creating music and playing video games. He spent his summers traveling all over the United States. Ryan loved learning about nature and the world around him. He was looking forward to graduating, turning 18 this year, and traveling to Japan where he could spend some time studying the culture. Ryan was an amazing chef and had an extreme passion for cooking. He loved to create, recreate, and perfect recipes (especially spicy ones).

