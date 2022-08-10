Janesville, WI - Ryan William Schroeder, age 17, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on December 31, 2004; the son of Ryan Schroeder and Brittney Garcia. Ryan attended Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin where he recently made Honor Roll. He loved playing football, basketball, soccer, and la crosse. He was an avid hiker, who enjoyed kayaking, being on the beach, swimming in the ocean, riding his bike, and skateboarding. Ryan ran in several races and was preparing for his first half marathon in Hawaii. He loved listening to and creating music and playing video games. He spent his summers traveling all over the United States. Ryan loved learning about nature and the world around him. He was looking forward to graduating, turning 18 this year, and traveling to Japan where he could spend some time studying the culture. Ryan was an amazing chef and had an extreme passion for cooking. He loved to create, recreate, and perfect recipes (especially spicy ones).
Ryan had a bright future ahead of him. He was a down to earth young man, energetic and out-going. Despite his youth he was a passionate entrepreneur and planned to soon purchase a home and farm property.
Ryan lived life to the fullest and loved hanging out with his family, siblings, and friends. He enjoyed every moment they spent together and so much more. Family was very important to him. He made everyone who knew him laugh, cry, and clap all at the same time. Ryan was a strong, brave young man that wasn't afraid of anything. He was kind, considerate, passionate, and well ahead of his youth.
Ryan was a great big brother to his younger siblings, a loving son, and so proud of his Native American heritage. He loved animals of every kind and they loved him back. He was one of a kind and had a soul so rare. Heaven truly gained an angel to be reckoned with in the best of ways.
Ryan is survived by his father, Ryan Schroeder; mother, Brittney Garcia; stepfather, Bruce Servant; siblings: Gabriel Servant, Xavier Servant, Arianna Servant, Leilani Winneshiek, and Ella Schroeder; maternal grandparents: Debbie (Terry) Erickson, Jonathan Garcia, and Theresa Schmieder; paternal grandparents, Mark (Leanne) Schroeder and Ann (Rick) Eager; several aunts; uncles; and cousins that will miss him as well.
He is proceeded in death by his grandfathers, Zane Schroeder and William B. Diesing; grandmother, Edwardine Winneshiek; grandma, Sal; grandma, Dorothy; and great uncles, Tony Garcia and Ben Hernandez.
A Funeral Service was held privately with close family members present. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held privately at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone, the light remains."
