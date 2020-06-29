October 6, 1988 - March 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Ryan P. Lambert, age 31, passed away March 22, 2020. He was born October 6, 1988 in Janesville, WI, to Raymond (Mitch) Lambert and Jeanne Christianson. Ryan enjoyed working outside, fishing, watching the Packers, playing with his dog, Daisy, and spending time with his two children, who he loved with all his heart.
He is survived by his two children, Holly Lambert and Lincoln Lambert; brother, Justin (Claire) Lambert; and his parents, Raymond Lambert and Jeanne (Ed) Christianson; as well as his girlfriend, Aubrey Miller; grandfather, Merlin Christianson; grandmother, Faye Lambert; aunt and uncles: Brad Lambert, Scot Lambert, Bob Christianson and Bart (Bridget) Christianson. Ryan was preceded in death by grandfather, Raymond Lambert; and grandmother, Kathleen Christianson; aunts, Deb Dagenhart and Mary Christianson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on July 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI. The visitation will conclude with a Memorial Service for Ryan at 2 p.m. Expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.