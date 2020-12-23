December 16, 1929 - December 21, 2020
HOLLYWOOD, FL/JANESVILLE, WI - Ruth Weber, age 91, formerly a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, in Hollywood, Florida. She relocated there in 2016 to be closer to her daughter, and faithful caregiver, Ann. She was born on December 16, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Helen Campion. She was a 1949 graduate of Janesville High School and went on to earn a degree in X-Ray Technology from St Anthony's Hospital in Rockford, Ill. She worked for the Munn-Cook Clinic. She met the love of her life, Fred Weber, on a blind date and they were married less than a year later, on September 26, 1953, at St Mary's Catholic Church. They had four children and spent 56 years together before Fred's death on October 23, 2009. She was a longtime volunteer for the American Red Cross and often drove donated blood to Madison. She also took care of her aging parents in her home for many years until they passed. Ruth volunteered at Rock County Social Services and supported many home bound individuals with visits and running errands for them. Through her many selfless actions, her children and grandchildren hopefully have learned how important it is to be compassionate, and care for others. Ruth cherished family gatherings and often hosted 4th of July celebrations and Christmas dinners which were always memorable. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and she and Fred were among the brave souls who attended the legendary Ice Bowl on New Years' Eve, 1967.
Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses: Ann and Al Francone of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Robert and Rita Weber of Aurora IL, Denis and Cheryl Weber of Winter Garden FL and Mark and Kim Weber of Charlotte, NC. She also adored and was proud of her seven grandchildren: Christina Thomas (Mike), Caroline Galphin (Wells), Courtney, Grant, Alexandra, and Quentin and Cole Weber. They each loved spending time with and being spoiled by their grandparents. Their special bond was very unique and formative. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; husband, Fred; brother, Fran Campion; and sister, Patricia Fritsch.
Ruth was a charter member of St John Vianney Catholic Church. A memorial service and funeral Mass will be held at a future date. Friends and loved ones will be invited to come together then and celebrate Ruth's life. A notification in the paper will be published when the date is finalized. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ruth's memory to either: The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin 222 S Arch Street, Janesville, WI 53548 or to Vitas Healthcare 1801 West Sample Rd Suite 301 Deerfield Beach, Fla 33064. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com