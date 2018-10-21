July 25, 1937 - October 13, 2018
Durand, IL -- Ruth Thomas, 81, of Durand, IL, formerly of Janesville, WI, Streamwood and Davis, IL. Beloved wife of the late Bill; loving mother of: Joey (Jennifer), Jimmy (Cathy), Gary, Julie (Rick) and the late Terry; proud grandmother of: Kylie, Tiffany, Asia, Cameron, Danielle, Brendan, Brianna, Matthew, Taylor and Tommy; cherished great-grandmother of: Caiden, Austin and Blake; fond sister of: Leo, Ernie and the late Bill.
Internment Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Lung Association www.lung.org would be appreciated. For information (630) 289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
