January 3, 1923 - April 29, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Ruth Morrison Gollmar, age 96, died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on January 3, 1923, in Evansville, to Harold and Hilda (Olson) Morrison. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1940, and attended Janesville Vocational School. She had been employed at the Parker Pen Company of Janesville (1941), the Cantwell Printing Company of Madison (1942-1947), and the Baker Manufacturing Company of Evansville (1947-1964). Ruth was united in marriage to Walter S. Gollmar, Jr., on July 8, 1960, at the Methodist parsonage in Evansville. Walter had served with the U.S. Army 403rd AAA Gun Battalion (Battery A) in World War II. Together, they attended several reunions of Walter's unit and kept in touch with many fellow veterans. They went to Italy in 1975, and visited areas where Walter had fought during the war. Ruth and Walter enjoyed music, and loved to attend Welsh Song Festivals (Gymanfa Ganus) in Cambria, Wisconsin. They also looked forward to attending the opening day each spring at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo. Ruth wrote an annual Christmas letter to relatives and friends for over fifty years. She kept in contact with her high school classmates, and served on the reunion committee. She was frequently called upon to help members of other high school classes to find current addresses for notification of their reunions.

She is survived by three nieces: Ruby (William) Davis, Evansville, Ellen Boggs, Rockaway Beach, Oregon, and Joy Morrison, Evansville. She is further survived by three grand-nieces; two grand-nephews; one great-grand niece and one great-grand nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, in 2007; her father, in 1966; her mother, in 1987; her brother, Kenneth Morrison, in 1983; and her sister-in-law, Lillian (Eggen) Morrison, in 2007.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 11 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 312 South Third Street, Evansville, with Pastor Matthew Poock officiating. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial has already taken place. Ruth was laid to rest next to her husband at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that one might consider memorials be made to: Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St, Evansville, WI 53536; Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, 202 S. Madison St, Evansville, WI 53536; Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI, 53711; or the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities, 702 S. High Point Rd., Madison, WI 53719. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com