May 13, 1918 - March 13, 2021
Janesville/Milton, WI - Ruth M. Schloesser, age 102, went home to the Lord on March 13, 2021 at Rock Haven Nursing home, Janesville WI. She was born in Hebron WI on May 13, 1918 to Leo and Hattie Fandrei. She was a devout Christian and patiently waited for God to take her home. She often spoke of going home to the Lord and thus she had no fear of dying.
Ruth attended St. John's Lutheran grade school and public high school in Jefferson. She married Harold Schloesser on November 4, 1939, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. After her husband returned from four years in the military, they settled in Fort Atkinson. They owned and operated and Harold's Pancake House and Mike's Sporting Goods store for thirty years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and business owner and set a good example for her children to follow. After her husband died, she eventually sold the business and later moved to Milton WI. She loved taking care of her grandchildren, flower gardening, and reading her bible until her eyesight failed. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid in Milton.
Ruth is survived by her son Michael Schloesser, daughter Susan (Jeff) Balog, five grandchildren, Kathy, Micah, Rachel, Keith and Nicole, two great grandchildren, a niece and nephews. Her family is grateful for the excellent care and compassion provided by the Rock Haven staff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four-year-old daughter Patricia, and two sisters, Florence and Hazel.
Funeral Services will be held Friday March 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson directly following the services.
Memorials may be made in Ruth's name to St. John's Lutheran Church in Milton. Arrangements by Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.