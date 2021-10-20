Ruth Mary Kluckman

Janesville, WI - On the morning of October 7, 2021, Ruth Kluckman passed away at the age of 78. Ruth was born to Robert and Lucille Racine on July 1, 1943 in Phlox, Wisconsin. She raised two sons, Randy and Jacob.
Ruth was passionate about her hobby, needle point, which she sold at craft shows. She loved western movies; her favorite actors were Roy Rogers, Sam Elliott and John Wayne. She also loved reading books from Louis L'Amour and Janette Oke.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Randy (Gwen) Kluckman and Jacob (Teresa) Kluckman; and her brothers and sisters: Bobbi Meeks, Luke Racine, Cal Racine, and Lisa Janzer. Also her nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert; her mother, Lucille; her brother, Mage Racine and her sister, Wendy Radtke.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10 am until 12 noon at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St. Janesville, WI. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville is honored to be assisting the family.
