April 10, 1925 - November 5, 2020
Janesville, WI - Ruth Marie (Meyers) Schmerse, 95, of Janesville, WI went home to be with her Savior on November 5, 2020. She was born April 10, 1925 to the union of Fred and Marie (Aebly) Meyers. She was united in marriage to Marvin Schmerse on February 12, 1944. Ruth was a devoted wife and mother. She farmed over 50 years with her husband in Rock County. She belonged to Homemakers, Card clubs, led Foods and Nutrition in 4H, and taught Sunday School at the Janesville Church of Christ for many years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin, and sister Helen (Meyers) Blum. She is survived by her children: Joyce Storer of Milwaukee, WI; Donald (Dynah) Schmerse of Waxahachie, TX; and David (Linda) Schmerse of Appleton, WI; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
A visitation for Ruth will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill Funeral Home, 3008 South Coon Island Rd, Orfordville, WI on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11:00am until 12:00pm. A brief burial service will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Juda, WI at 1:00pm. Please follow COVID protocols for both. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp at wcyc.org.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at The Heights (Evansville) and Agrace Hospice Care (Janesville) for their caring service to our mom in her final days.