MADISON / JANESVILLE, WI - On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ruth Marie Hackbarth, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born on Nov. 5, 1927, in Janesville, the daughter of Clarence and Caroline (Trostem) Satrang. She was united in marriage to Dean Hackbarth on June 26, 1948.
Ruth was a very loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, quick wit, gentle humor and the many wonderful memories she shared with her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Vickie Ann (Carl Anderson) Hackbarth; sons, Gary Hackbarth and Scott (Linda) Hackbarth; and five grandchildren, Jenna Hackbarth, Joshua Hackbarth, Jarid Hackbarth, Tyler Hackbarth and Davis Hackbarth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents; and sister, Beulah North.
A private service will be held in Ruth's honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Heartland Hospice. The family wishes to thank the staff of Cedarhurst Senior Living of Madison and Heartland Hospice for all of their love and support given to Ruth and her family. The family also wishes to acknowledge the love, kindness and friendship given by her dear friend, JJ. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
